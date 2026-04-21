Knaphill Football Club have confirmed that the club’s committee have accepted the resignation of chairman Chris Drane.
Drane had been in the role with the Knappers since the beginning of the 2022-23 season.
During his time in the role, the club reached the Combined Counties Premier Division South play-off final in the 2023-24 season, narrowly missing out on promotion to Step 4 after an agonising defeat against AFC Croydon Athletic.
Knaphill finished in seventh place in the Combined Counties Premier Division South last season, before finishing in sixth place this season and just missing out on a place in the play-offs.
A Knaphill FC statement said: “We thank Chris for his contribution during his time at the club and wish him well in the future.
“The committee remains fully aligned and focused on the continued running and development of the club, with further updates on structure to follow in due course.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.