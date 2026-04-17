Knaphill have announced a new three-year groundshare agreement with Dial Square Football Club.
The new deal, which will commence from the 2026-27 season, is mutually beneficial for both clubs. It comes a week after Dial managed to gain promotion from the Surrey Premier County Football League to Step 6 of the National League System (NLS) – part of the English football league pyramid.
The Knappers are also now eligible for promotion to Step 4 of the NLS after a recent ground grading inspection of Brookwood Country Park Football Ground (Redding Way) confirmed the Step 5 status of the ground.
It’s the first groundshare Knaphill have entered into after being offered a new long-term lease in December 2025 under Woking Borough Council’s Community Asset Transfer Scheme.
Knaphill football secretary Matt Fance said: “The groundshare with Dial Square represents another significant milestone in securing the club's long-term future, as well as aiding our short to medium-term goals.
“It emphasises the progress Knaphill has made on and off the pitch to make Redding Way a beacon for talent and opportunity.
“We look forward to working closely with Dial over the next few years to help to bring about prosperity for both clubs.”
Dial Square chairman Tony Hurley said: “We're delighted to have agreed a new ground share with Knaphill.
“We're an ambitious club and the facilities and durability of the playing surface at Redding Way will support our development over the next few years.
“Moreover, the people at Knaphill have always been very helpful and welcoming, which was a significant factor in our decision too.”
If, as expected, The FA National League System Committee allocates Dial to division one of the Combined Counties Football League in May, they could be playing their first league game at Redding Way as early as Saturday, July 25.
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