Knaphill produced a controlled and clinical performance to win 3-0 at Corinthian-Casuals in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The visitors started brightly and showed their intent inside the opening minutes. Ross Cheek was central early on, winning a free kick on the edge of the area before stepping up to curl an effort over the wall, forcing Casuals keeper Murillo Bernardes into a sharp save low to his right.
Corinthian-Casuals responded with a spell of pressure midway through the half. A long ball forward was flicked on into the path of Patrick Maia, who broke through after a couple of awkward bounces, but Knappers keeper Harvey Keogh reacted brilliantly, getting down quickly to push the effort up and over the bar with a strong one-handed save.
From the resulting corner, the hosts continued to threaten. The ball was recycled back into the area and eventually fell to Clayton Afonso on the edge of the box, whose strike flashed through bodies and narrowly past the post. Moments later, appeals for a penalty were waved away as Dale Burnham challenged for a header from a whipped delivery by Hakeem Adelakun, the ball appearing to strike his arm before being cleared.
Knaphill weathered that spell and began to assert themselves, particularly down the left. Louis Collins and Alfie Burton combined well, and from one such move Burton broke clear before pulling the ball back to Ross Murdoch, whose powerful effort crashed back off the crossbar.
The breakthrough came on 39 minutes and arrived in direct fashion. A long kick forward from Keogh was met by Murdoch well inside the Corinthian-Casuals half, his flick-on catching the hosts out of shape. Collins reacted quickest, striking first time as the ball dropped awkwardly, whipping a powerful effort that forced Bernardes into a scrambling recovery, the ball eventually ending up in the bottom corner.
Corinthian-Casuals continued to threaten before the break and nearly levelled. A move down the left saw the ball pulled back into the area for Maia, whose first-time effort struck the crossbar, with Keogh stretching but unable to get a decisive touch as Knaphill went into the interval with a narrow lead.
Knaphill doubled their advantage on 58 minutes. A Corinthian-Casuals corner was claimed confidently by Keogh, who immediately turned defence into attack with a long clearance. Rami Halloufi reacted sharply to chase it down and applied pressure to Shea Cascoe-Rogers, and as the defender looked to clear, Charlie Robertson charged in to block. The deflection looped up and over Bernardes at full stretch and into the net.
Knaphill pushed for a third. Halloufi raced onto a ball over the top and struck a half-volley against the post, with Murdoch turning in the rebound, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside.
The Knappers made it 3-0 on 68 minutes. The ball fell to Cheek, who reacted quickest to strike home from close range and effectively put the game beyond doubt.
Jack Phillips nearly added a fourth late on, driving into the area from the left but seeing his effort well blocked by Bernardes’ feet.
Frustration began to show for the hosts in the closing stages, with Cameron Baptiste sent to the sin bin.
Knaphill, however, remained in full control to secure a professional and deserved away victory.
By James Carpenter
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