Knaphill’s play-off hopes suffered a setback as they lost 2-1 at Badshot Lea in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The first half was played in heavy rain and a strong, swirling wind, and was dominated by the elements. Neither side were able to build any real rhythm or create clear-cut chances.
The Baggies took the lead three minutes into the second half. Stan Jones reacted quickest to collect a loose ball and work it back to Felix Hills, who drove forward before slipping a through ball into the path of Jones, who finished confidently across Knappers keeper Harvey Keogh into the bottom corner to give the hosts the lead.
Badshot Lea doubled their advantage on 66 minutes from a second phase following a corner. The initial delivery was only partially cleared, with the ball worked back out wide and delivered into the box again. Milo Derham rose well to head clear, but only as far as Jack Conroy on the edge of the area, who sent the ball back towards goal. His effort caught the wind and drifted beyond Keogh into the bottom right-hand corner.
Knaphill responded almost immediately. On 69 minutes, Ross Cheek delivered a dangerous ball into the area, with Ross Murdoch getting a touch that caused problems for Baggies goalkeeper Harry White. The ball wasn’t dealt with cleanly and dropped into the path of Jack Lewis, who reacted quickest to smash home from close range and give Knaphill a lifeline.
Knaphill pushed for an equaliser and came closest when Cheek threaded a well-weighted through ball into the path of Murdoch, whose run was timed perfectly. His shot across goal lacked power and bobbled off the post and wide.
Despite late pressure, Knaphill were unable to find a way through, with Badshot Lea remaining organised enough to see the game out.
By James Carpenter
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.