Badshot Lea doubled their advantage on 66 minutes from a second phase following a corner. The initial delivery was only partially cleared, with the ball worked back out wide and delivered into the box again. Milo Derham rose well to head clear, but only as far as Jack Conroy on the edge of the area, who sent the ball back towards goal. His effort caught the wind and drifted beyond Keogh into the bottom right-hand corner.