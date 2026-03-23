The hosts took the lead on 30 minutes following a devastating counter-attack. With Knaphill committed forward from a corner, Chipstead broke quickly, working the ball out to Andre Cummings on the left. He drove forward before drilling a low cross into the area, where a ricochet involving Joe Throp and Michak Stanic-Stewart in front of Knappers keeper Harvey Keogh fell kindly to Dixon, who stroked the rebound into the net.