Tooting created the first real opening on 15 minutes. A corner was only partially cleared and worked back out to Antonio Simeone, whose delivery was recycled into the box. Darral Wopara drove it across goal before it was pulled back into a dangerous central area, with Max Oldham helping it on across the six-yard box. Michael Onovwigun got a touch that sent it towards the bottom corner, but Dale Burnham’s attempted clearance only looped the ball upwards, forcing Knappers keeper Harvey Keogh into a sharp reaction save on the line, clawing it away one-handed to keep it out.