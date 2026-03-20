Knaphill lost 3-1 at home to Tooting & Mitcham United in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Knappers were undone by a ruthless spell from the visitors early in the second half at Redding Way.
The first half was a competitive and physical contest, with both sides probing but struggling to find a breakthrough.
Tooting created the first real opening on 15 minutes. A corner was only partially cleared and worked back out to Antonio Simeone, whose delivery was recycled into the box. Darral Wopara drove it across goal before it was pulled back into a dangerous central area, with Max Oldham helping it on across the six-yard box. Michael Onovwigun got a touch that sent it towards the bottom corner, but Dale Burnham’s attempted clearance only looped the ball upwards, forcing Knappers keeper Harvey Keogh into a sharp reaction save on the line, clawing it away one-handed to keep it out.
Knaphill responded midway through the half when Ben Mitchell picked up the ball on the edge of the box, drove forward and struck across goal, his effort taking a deflection and drifting just past the left-hand post.
Tooting continued to threaten, and on 40 minutes Oldham picked up the ball on the edge of the area and curled an effort towards the top corner, only for Keogh to produce an outstanding one-handed save, flying across his goal to tip it over the bar.
Just before the break, Knaphill thought they had a penalty when Alfie Burton drove into the box and went down under a challenge from Habeeb Adepoju, but the referee waved away the appeals.
Despite the intensity, the sides went in level at the break.
Tooting made the breakthrough shortly after the restart on 49 minutes. A dangerous ball was delivered across the face of goal, and although Keogh got a fingertip to it under pressure, he was unable to claim. The ball broke kindly at the back post, where Timothy Obisanya was on hand to turn it home from close range.
The visitors struck again on 53 minutes to double their advantage, with William Efambe finishing to cap a difficult spell for Knaphill early in the second half.
Knaphill responded on 61 minutes through Ross Murdoch. Jack Baisden delivered a long pass down the channel, and Murdoch made an excellent arcing run towards the byline to reach it. From a tight angle, he managed to turn the ball across goal, and it crept into the net to give Knaphill hope.
Knaphill made a double substitution on 71 minutes, with Rami Halloufi and Sekou Toure replacing Mitchell and Burton. Michak Stanic-Stewart was then introduced for Joe Throp on 74 minutes.
Tooting restored their two-goal advantage on 78 minutes. A free kick into the area caused problems for Knaphill, the initial delivery was not dealt with, and after the ball was kept alive inside the box, it dropped at the back post where Adepoju reacted quickest to fire home from close range.
Jack Phillips replaced Olly Woolgar on 83 minutes as Knaphill searched for a way back into the game.
Tooting’s Alex Cruickshank was sin binned in stoppage time, although it had little impact on the outcome.
Despite late pressure, Knaphill were unable to break through a well-organised Tooting defence, who remained compact and disciplined to secure the win.
By James Carpenter
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.