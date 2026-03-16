Knaphill won 2-0 at home to Sutton Common Rovers in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Goals from Ben Mitchell and Ross Murdoch fired the Knappers to victory at Redding Way.
Knaphill controlled large periods of the contest and did enough across the 90 minutes to claim all three points.
Knaphill started on the front foot and nearly opened the scoring inside six minutes when Dale Burnham rose highest from a corner, his powerful header forcing visiting keeper Rileigh Hebditch into a sharp one-handed save to tip the ball over the bar.
A minute later, Ross Cheek was brought down on the edge of the area as the pressure continued to build. Cheek stepped up and drove the resulting free kick towards the bottom corner, but Hebditch again reacted well to push the effort around the post.
The breakthrough arrived on 13 minutes. Knappers keeper Harvey Keogh started the move by playing out to Tom Wensley, who delivered a diagonal ball forward to Mitchell. The striker held off his defender, turned, and drove forward before unleashing a left-footed strike from outside the area that flew into the top left-hand corner.
The Knappers sealed the points four minutes from time with a well-worked attacking move. A long throw forward from Jack Baisden was held up by Cheek, who flicked the ball into the path of Mitchell. Mitchell guided it on for Sekou Toure, who was brought down inside the area by Ben Cook, leaving the referee with little choice but to award a penalty.
Murdoch stepped up and calmly sent Hebditch the wrong way, rolling the ball into the bottom right-hand corner to make it 2-0 and seal the victory.
Knaphill saw out the closing moments comfortably to pick up three crucial points in their play-off push.
By James Carpenter
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