Knaphill returned to winning ways with a composed 2-0 victory at Eversley & California in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Mike Woolgar’s side had suffered back-to-back defeats going into the match, but they produced a disciplined performance and took their chances in the second half.
Knaphill nearly took the lead just before half-time when Ross Murdoch’s cross from the right found Alfie Burton on the edge of the area. Burton laid the ball into the path of Louis Collins, whose powerful curling effort was palmed away by the Eversley goalkeeper.
The Knappers ramped up the pressure after the break. A long throw from Tom Wensley was only half cleared and fell back to the defender, whose looping header towards goal forced the goalkeeper to react quickly and tip the ball over the bar.
The breakthrough arrived soon afterwards. A long ball forward from Dale Burnham down the right released Thomas Harland-Goddard, who drove forward before pulling the ball back into the area where Collins arrived to guide a composed finish into the bottom right-hand corner.
Knaphill nearly doubled their advantage when Harland-Goddard slipped the ball wide to Burton, whose shot across goal forced a save from the Eversley goalkeeper. The rebound fell to Collins, but his follow-up effort was deflected clear.
Ross Cheek then picked out Murdoch inside the area, but the striker lifted his effort over the crossbar.
The pair combined again shortly afterwards with a better outcome. The ball worked its way out to Michak Stanic-Stewart, before finding Cheek, who dummied the ball and turned his marker before slipping a reverse pass into the area. Murdoch ran onto it and finished confidently into the bottom left-hand corner to double Knaphill’s lead.
Knaphill almost added a third when Cheek delivered a free kick from the left and Murdoch’s flick struck the post.
By James Carpenter
