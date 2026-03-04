Knaphill slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Guildford City in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Knappers were edged out at The Spectrum after an increasingly combative encounter was settled by an 83rd-minute goal that owed as much to persistence as it did precision.
Guildford threatened early on. In the ninth minutes, Naison O’Neill delivered from the right, and Joel Oppong brought the ball down inside the area before turning a low effort towards the bottom corner. Knaphill keeper Harvey Keogh reacted sharply, getting down to his left to turn the ball around the post.
The physical tone was set soon afterwards, with Guildford’s Bertie Saunders cautioned on 18 minutes for a late challenge as the tempo rose.
Despite struggling to win first and second balls in midfield, Knaphill struck first on 23 minutes. Louis Collins whipped in an excellent left-footed corner from the right, and Thomas Harland-Goddard timed his movement superbly at the back post, powering a header into the top corner to give the visitors the lead.
Guildford’s response was immediate. On 28 minutes, a long free kick from a central position was delivered towards the far post and nodded back across goal by Sam Sesay, and Ben Drake, having drifted away from his marker, reacted quickest to volley into the roof of the net.
City’s Callum Hope was booked on 43 minutes for another late challenge as the first half closed evenly poised at 1-1.
Knaphill made their first change at the interval, with Jack Carrod replacing Charlie Robertson in an effort to add energy through the middle. Just past the hour, Guildford went close again when George Hyde’s long kick forward was flicked on dangerously towards the bottom corner by Sesay, but Keogh produced a fine stop low to his left to turn it behind.
Oppong was cautioned on 56 minutes, and the game began to lose its shape. Ross Cheek replaced Olly Woolgar on 65 minutes as Knaphill searched for a greater attacking presence, yet the contest became increasingly fragmented.
Joe Throp was booked on 69 minutes for a late challenge, followed shortly afterwards by Ross Murdoch as tackles continued to fly in. Alfie Burton replaced Harland-Goddard on 70 minutes to freshen the attack, but Carrod was sent to the sin bin on 76 minutes during a tense spell that forced the visitors to regroup.
Tyrese Agbontaen was also cautioned for the hosts as the referee attempted to restore control.
The decisive moment arrived on 83 minutes. Kai Zini drove into the left-hand side of the area and drilled a low cross into the six-yard box. Tom Wensley went across to challenge Abdullah Selloum, the ball ricocheted awkwardly and, as Collins slid in to clear, he could only divert it over the line.
Dale Burnham replaced Michak Stanic Stewart on 85 minutes and was pushed forward in search of an equaliser as Knaphill committed bodies forward. Jack Baisden later came on for Throp as the visitors chased the game, but Guildford managed the closing stages effectively. Hyde was cautioned deep into added time for time wasting as the hosts saw it out.
Over the course of the afternoon Guildford were stronger in the duels and more consistent in their control of second balls. Knaphill showed quality from a set piece but never fully established rhythm. In a tight local contest, those small margins proved decisive.
By James Carpenter
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.