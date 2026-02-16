Murdoch could have doubled the advantage several times before the break. He raced clear onto a hooked pass from Collins but steered wide. Soon after, Baisden delivered a superb diagonal ball that Murdoch met first time on the volley, the effort crashing back off the post. From a Cheek free kick, he turned sharply and struck the outside of the upright midway up. Moments later, he saw a rebound cleared off the line by Sanderson after lifting the ball over Melville.