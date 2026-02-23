Knaphill claimed the derby bragging rights as they won 2-0 at home to Abbey Rangers in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The Knappers secured a deserved victory over Abbey Rangers in a derby played at full tilt and settled by sharp thinking at one end and calm finishing at the other.
From the first whistle, it was full-blooded. Tackles flew in, and neither side was prepared to give ground cheaply.
Knaphill carved out the first clear opportunity when Ross Cheek slipped the ball into Ross Murdoch, who skipped beyond his marker and threaded a well-weighted pass into the stride of Jack Carrod. He drove into the area but could only find the side netting.
The breakthrough arrived on 27 minutes and owed much to awareness. Louis Collins won a throw deep inside the Abbey half, despite strong protests from the visitors. While Abbey appealed, Collins reacted quickly and took it immediately. Cheek timed his run perfectly, burst through and drilled a low finish across Abbey keeper Cairo Richards into the far corner.
Tanaka Gabaza had earlier been cautioned, and the temperature never dropped. Much of the remainder of the half was contested in midfield, scrappy at times but fiercely competitive. Knaphill held their shape well, with Aidan King particularly impressive, shielding the defence and making sound decisions in possession.
Just before the interval, Abbey’s frustration surfaced. Matthew Surmon was sin-binned for dissent as they prepared to take a direct free kick, leaving the visitors temporarily reduced at the break.
Abbey emerged after the restart with greater urgency, pressing higher and committing bodies forward. Knaphill stood firm. They competed strongly for second balls and were brave when required. Dale Burnham entered the book as the physical battle continued.
On 64 minutes, Alfie Burton replaced Rami Halloufi to add fresh legs down the right. Five minutes later, Charlie Robertson came on for Cheek as Knaphill looked to threaten on the break.
Murdoch went close to doubling the lead when he latched onto a clever pass from Cheek, only to see his effort drift inches wide of the left-hand post.
Abbey’s best chance followed. Josh Stepney’s low delivery found Joden Trickett, but Michak Stanic Stewart produced a superb sliding block to deny him. The rebound fell kindly for substitute Dan Bone with the goal at his mercy, yet he steered it wide.
Knaphill responded quickly. Burton drove forward and found Robertson, whose strike flashed across the goal and past the far post.
With seven minutes remaining, Olly Woolgar replaced Carrod to reinforce midfield. Burton later saw yellow as the tackles continued to fly. In the closing stages, Joe Throp replaced King, while Thomas Harland-Goddard came on for Murdoch as Knaphill prepared to see it out.
Abbey threw everyone forward in stoppage time, including Richards, for a late corner. Knaphill cleared and just outside his own area, Harland-Goddard kept his composure, turning away from pressure before lifting a measured pass into the path of Throp breaking clear.
With Richards scrambling back, Throp steadied himself and from around 35 yards rolled the ball into the empty net. Murdoch was cautioned for entering the pitch to celebrate, but the points were safe for Knaphill.
In a contest played on edge from start to finish, Knaphill found the moments that mattered.
By James Carpenter
