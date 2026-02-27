Knaphill slipped to a 3-2 defeat at Imperial Fields against Balham in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Knappers started brightly but were second best for long spells as Balham’s energy and pressing told over the 90 minutes.
Rami Halloufi’s looping delivery inside six minutes drifted over Balham goalkeeper Jack Roughton and into the top corner to give the visitors an early advantage.
Balham responded with intent. After Dale Burnham misjudged a defensive header, Yaw Boasiako broke through, only for Knappers keeper Harvey Keogh to block with his feet before Michak Stanic-Stewart recovered to clear a second effort off the line. Kofi Broni then curled narrowly over from the edge of the area.
The equaliser arrived on 42 minutes. Boasiako whipped in a dangerous cross, and Yonas Emhatsion got across Tom Wensley to head past Keogh.
Seven minutes into the second half, Balham took the lead. Kojo Kyei combined neatly with Boasiako down the left, continued his run and drove a cross into the six-yard box where James Anderson edged in front of Wensley to power home.
Balham struck again on 69 minutes. As Knaphill pushed forward, Boasiako broke down the left and pulled the ball back for Emhatsion, who ran onto it and guided his finish into the bottom left-hand corner despite Charlie Robertson and Jack Baisden attempting to recover.
Knaphill did respond. Wensley saw a header tipped over from a corner, and Thomas Harland-Goddard struck the outside of the post from distance.
Then, deep into injury time, the Knappers found a second goal. Alfie Burton lifted a ball down the right, Ross Murdoch flicked it on and Robertson delivered first time into the area. Harland-Goddard brought it under control and turned calmly into the bottom left-hand corner to make it 3-2 and set up a nervy finish.
By James Carpenter
