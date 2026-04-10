Knaphill signed off their Combined Counties Premier Division South campaign in emphatic fashion, producing a ruthless 6-0 victory over Redhill at Kiln Brow.
There was an early warning for the visitors inside the opening stages, as Noah Africa’s delivery found Alex Keating on the edge of the area, but Dale Burnham was well positioned to clear his goalbound effort off the line.
It proved a brief moment of encouragement for Redhill, as Knaphill quickly took control.
The breakthrough came on 18 minutes when a direct ball forward from Louis Collins was won well by Ross Murdoch, with the loose ball falling to Ross Cheek, whose effort struck the arm of Tommy Smith. Murdoch stepped up and calmly converted the penalty to give Knaphill the lead.
Redhill responded from a set-piece, with Billy Oram’s corner forcing Harvey Keogh into a sharp save to tip over the bar, but Knaphill continued to dictate the tempo.
Their second arrived on 28 minutes following a well-worked move. Michak Stanic-Stewart clipped a ball over the top for Murdoch, who timed his run well and lifted it into the area. Cheek helped it on towards the back post, where Alfie Burton reacted quickest to slide in and force the ball over the line.
Murdoch thought he had a third moments later, but his finish was ruled out for offside after he mistimed his run.
The third goal did arrive on 34 minutes and underlined Knaphill’s attacking quality. Burton drove forward from halfway and found Murdoch who held off two defenders and switched the play to Rami Halloufi, who drove inside and squared into the six-yard area. The ball broke to Cheek, who combined quickly with Halloufi to wrong-foot his marker and finish confidently.
Knaphill brought Ben Mitchell on at half-time and he nearly made an instant impact, breaking in behind and going one-on-one, but James Dillon reacted well to save with his feet.
Moments later, Knaphill thought they had a fourth when a long throw from Tom Wensley caused problems and bounced into the net, but the referee ruled it out for a goal kick with no touch given.
The fourth goal followed shortly afterwards. Cheek picked the ball up in midfield and released Halloufi down the left, who drove into the box, opened his body and finished calmly into the bottom corner.
Knaphill continued to dominate and added a fifth on 56 minutes. After an initial pass was blocked, Jack Baisden reacted quickest to regain possession and find Halloufi, who drove into the area and delivered for Murdoch to spin and finish confidently.
Murdoch continued to lead the line and nearly created another opportunity just after the hour, releasing Cheek with a ball over the top, but Malachi Mullings recovered well to allow Dillon to gather.
Knaphill wrapped up the scoring on 80 minutes. Wensley drove out from the back under pressure and lifted a ball forward for Mitchell, who broke through before being brought down by Dillon. The Redhill goalkeeper was cautioned, and Murdoch stepped up to convert his second penalty of the game and complete his hat-trick.
There was still time for one final opportunity, as Keogh’s long clearance was collected by Dillon, but his clearance fell to Stanic-Stewart, whose effort drifted wide with the goalkeeper off his line.
By James Carpenter
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