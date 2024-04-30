Knaphill ended the regular Combined Counties Premier Division South with a 2-1 win at Balham on Saturday afternoon.
Will Jacob opened the scoring at The Mayfield Stadium in the 31st minute with a powerful shot just inside the Balham penalty area. Jacob made it 2-0 on 71 minutes before Omario Stewart pulled a goal back for Balham on 77 minutes.
Knaphill will host Tadley Calleva in the Combined Counties Premier Division South play-off semi-finals at Redding Way on Saturday (3pm).
Knaphill will be hosting trials for their under-18 side from 7pm to 9pm on Tuesday, May 7.
Will Jacob in action in Knaphill's home game against Balham earlier this season (Photo: Knaphill FC) (Knaphill FC)