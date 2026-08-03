Ross Cheek’s early goal proved decisive as Knaphill made a winning start to their campaign, defeating Godalming Town 1-0 in a controlled display at home.
Knaphill's opening day began with a two-minute silence for Sean Carrigy, a life vice-president of the club who passed away over the summer. The home crowd was lively, and the hosts set about their task with intent from the outset.
The visitors threatened first. On three minutes, Ben Mitchell's foul on Sam Thomas gave Godalming an early free-kick in a dangerous position, but Knaphill's defence cleared the subsequent delivery with ease.
Knaphill quickly took control, and their dominance was rewarded on 11 minutes. Bradley Sweeney's attempted pass into the box was blocked, but the rebound fell kindly to Cheek just outside the area. Cheek’s first-time finish with his right foot curled past Godalming keeper Theo Bromley into the top corner.
The goal sparked an intensity in Knaphill's play. Charlie Postance and Cheek pressed relentlessly, winning the ball back immediately and forcing another chance when Cheek's pass found Postance in the box, only for Robert Parrott's strong defending to thwart the opportunity. Knaphill's superiority in possession was evident; Godalming struggled to retain the ball and rarely built attacking momentum.
Knaphill's set-piece delivery was a constant threat. Cheek's corners and free-kicks troubled the Godalming defence throughout the first half, with Jack Carrod and Postance both having headers that demanded Bromley's attention. Poor finishing cost Knaphill further goals – Sweeney was wasteful on two occasions, firing over when clear chances presented themselves.
Godalming showed glimpses of craft. On 35 minutes, Evan Kelly showed good skill on the left flank, beating his man and getting a shot away, but his effort drifted wide. Shane Johnson, in particular, offered Godalming a physical presence and briefly unsettled Knaphill's shape in the middle, but Knaphill's defensive discipline remained composed.
The second half saw Knaphill continue their control, though with less intensity than the first 45 minutes. Sweeney again went close from distance, and Postance was denied by Bromley's quick reflexes after neat build-up play involving Mitchell and Cheek. Knaphill's attacking intent was reflected in their tactical adjustments; Aidan King's introduction added energy to the midfield.
Discipline broke down late in the match. A 50/50 challenge on 75 minutes between King and Thomas sparked an altercation; tensions rose and both benches reacted angrily. Godalming's Cameron Edwin received a red card for his involvement, reducing the visitors to ten men.
King was cautioned for Knaphill, while Joe Throp received a yellow for the hosts in stoppage time.
With Godalming down to ten, Knaphill pressed for a second to kill the game, but Bromley made a smart save from Postance, and Knaphill were content to manage proceedings. The visitors offered little threat in attack throughout, and their goalkeeper did his best to keep the score respectable against a side that dominated possession and created the clearer opportunities.
Knaphill’s performance was built on controlling the tempo, pressing when necessary, and clinical finishing when it mattered. Cheek's early goal proved decisive, but Knaphill's balanced approach, combining intensity in the first half with controlled management thereafter, suggests a squad capable of competing strongly this season.
By Jonas Poon
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