DEFENDER Scott Cuthbert has stressed the importance of hard work as his Woking side strive to secure promotion from the Vanarama National League this season.
A tweet posted by Vanarama cited the Cards as leading the league in categories such as aerial duels and loose balls won.
In response, the experienced Cuthbert told the News & Mail: “Hard work is something that in football, certainly at these levels, is taken for granted.
“The first thing any professional footballer should do every day is work hard.
“The manager [Darren Sarll] certainly lets us know that, and he’s the first
person to tell us if he doesn’t think we’re working hard.
“You don’t play for this side under this manager if you’re not willing to work hard, that’s for sure.”
