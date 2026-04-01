Guildford City’s relegation was confirmed with a 2-1 defeat at home to Epsom & Ewell in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Despite a valiant fight, Guildford succumbed to relegation on the final day of their season and are destined to play Step 6 football for the first time in 22 years.
Epsom had an early shot in the box blocked and for Guildford Darnell Jon-Peter turned a low cross goalwards which was cleared off the line.
Both sides had good possession but throughout the game City couldn’t fashion enough clear-cut chances on goal.
From a long throw on the half hour George Burgess-Allen’s snapshot was saved by Kit Fletcher in the Epsom goal.
In the final moments of the first half Bertie Saunders didn’t connect with the ball at the back post, while at the other end City keeper George Hyde made a smart save in the goalmouth.
Epsom took the lead in the 47th minute when the impressive Courtney Swaby danced into the box and fired home from 15 yards.
Burgess-Allen saw a shot parried while it appeared for a second that Jon-Peter was through on goal, but a fine covering tackle negated the opening.
At the other end, Hyde saved well from a Jason Vincent volley.
Epsom’s Ali Fofahan found himself free in front of goal, but his first touch after coming off the bench let him down and the chance went.
With ten minutes remaining Joel Oppong couldn’t get enough power in his effort, and Naison O’Neill saw his chance blocked.
Guildford equalised in the 88th minute when Kai Zini’s corner was headed home at the near post by Kallum Peart.
Epsom were awarded a penalty in stoppage time, which Fofahan converted.
With results elsewhere going against them it was confirmed that Guildford City were relegated.
By Barry Underwood
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