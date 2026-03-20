Guildford City won 3-0 at home to Eversley & California in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
City’s battle to survive the drop is still ongoing after they claimed three points against relegation rivals Eversley & California.
Early on Joel Oppong’s shot on the turn cleared the bar, while for Eversley their main threat came from long throws into the box.
From one throw it took an excellent block from Callum Hope on the line to prevent the visitors going ahead. Minutes later from another throw City keeper George Hyde palmed the ball away under pressure.
City responded from a set piece of their own. Bertie Saunders headed a corner back into the box and Sam Sesay shot inches wide.
On 21 minutes Kai Zini’s free kick went short to Isaac Brown, whose low shot across the six-yard box just evaded Oppong at the back post.
Guildford were enjoying plenty of possession but attempts on goal were from long range. In a rare attack Henry Paxford shot wide for Eversley.
City took the lead on 42 minutes. Zini found space on the left-hand side of the box and shot low past Eversley keeper Sam Sawyer into the corner of the net.
Zini almost had a second following a good move but off balance his shot lacked power.
Guildford dominated the second half. Saunders had a powerful shot held by Sawyer, as did Sesay moments later.
City doubled their lead on 72 minutes. A low ball was played into the box and Ben Matthews had time and space to pick his spot.
On 81 minutes Matthews thundered an effort against the post. In stoppage time Abdullah Selloum also hit the post, but City were awarded a penalty after a foul. Up stepped Zini to make it 3-0 from the penalty spot.
By Barry Underwood
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