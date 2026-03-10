Sheerwater drew 1-1 at home to Guildford City in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Guildford came out with all guns blazing. Early on Callum Hope tried to pick his spot but lifted the ball over the bar, while on 18 minutes Joel Oppong’s effort was tipped over at full stretch by Sheers keeper Henry Grad.
Sheerwater went close on 22 minutes when Razza Ajibola toe poked a shot that trickled goalwards and was cleared off the line by Bertie Saunders.
The hosts went close again on 30 minutes when Aidan Larkin went on a strong run before tamely shooting straight at City keeper George Hyde.
On 38 minutes Guildford took the lead. An excellent through ball saw Oppong through on goal but his effort was well blocked by Grad. The loose ball went wide towards the touchline where it was retrieved by Kai Zini, who curled an excellent shot into the far corner.
Guildford had a golden chance to score a second on the cusp of half-time. Oppong’s cross from the byline was headed back across goal by Tyrese Agbontaen, where Charlie Bland somehow hit the underside of the crossbar from a yard out.
On 53 minutes Sheerwater got back on level terms. A ball into the right channel saw Larkin in plenty of space and his low shot from outside the box found the net inside the near post.
Guildford nearly retook the lead when Oppong’s run ended with a blocked shot, before Abdullah Selloum’s spectacular overhead kick went straight to Grad.
In the late stages there were chances at both ends. On 87 minutes Larkin’s powerful header was brilliantly saved by Hyde. Deep in stoppage time Grad saved Selloum’s header, and the sides had to settle for a point apiece.
By Trevor Wenden & Barry Underwood
