Sheerwater produced a superb performance to win 4-0 at home to Fleet Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Sheers started the brighter of the two sides, keeping possession well and comfortably dealing with any Fleet advances.
Harvey Valter was denied by Fleet keeper Sam Gray early on, who produced an excellent point-blank save.
Sheerwater looked dangerous throughout the opening exchanges, and on 17 minutes, the breakthrough arrived. A perfectly delivered back-post cross from the impressive George Sellick was met eight yards out by Elliot York, who outjumped his marker to power a header into the top corner and put the Sheers 1-0 up.
The home side looked solid defensively, with Callum Mackie, George Mackie, Mikhail McLaughlin and Tom Gardner protecting debutant Henry Grad in goal, and it wasn’t long before the lead was doubled. A loose ball in the Fleet half was pounced on by Sellick, who jinked past three defenders before beautifully sliding a left-footed finish across Gray and into the bottom corner off the post.
The Sheers’ front four combined superbly throughout, posing a constant threat to Fleet’s backline and on 40 minutes, the third goal arrived. A flick-on from York found Valter, who outmuscled his defender before striking a powerful half-volley from 25 yards. Gray could only parry the effort, and Aiden Larkin reacted quickest to convert the rebound.
Fleet mounted a meaningful attack just before half-time, but Liam Avery’s volley bounced well wide. The Sheers went into the break three goals to the good and fully deserving of their commanding lead.
The Sheers continued their supremacy in the second half, adding a fourth goal on 59 minutes when Larkin’s cross into Fleet’s box was poked home by Valter.
Sheerwater will host Guildford City in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday, March 7 (3pm kick-off).
By Chris Machay & Trevor Wenden
