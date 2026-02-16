Sheerwater slipped to a 3-0 defeat at home to Horley Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
Despite the teams being evenly matched the Sheers failed to take their chances and were made to pay.
In the first minute the Sheers won a corner. Aidan Larkin’s delivery found its way through a pack of players to Elliot York at the back post, but he poked the chance wide of the target.
Horley took the lead on seven minutes when Lewis Pearch headed home from a tight angle.
Sheerwater responded with Matt Bryant causing problems in the Horley defence. Larkin took over and found York, whose shot was cleared off the line by Adam Allen.
The Sheers failed to clear their lines on 18 minutes, which resulted in a corner that Joe Bell headed over the bar.
Horley went 2-0 up on 23 minutes when Bell had a free header at the far post.
The Sheers nearly pulled a goal back on 27 minutes. Bryant attacked down the right-hand side before Larkin’s cross found York, whose shot was blocked. The rebound fell to Tommy Whitby, who shot over the crossbar.
On 44 minutes York’s effort forced an excellent save from Horley keeper Sammie Saward. The Sheers trailed 2-0 at half-time.
York turned sharply in the Horley box on 56 minutes and his shot was well saved by Saward. Ethan Leeks had Sheerwater’s next chance, but put his effort over the bar.
Sheerwater created another chance on 71 minutes, but York did not get enough on his shot to trouble Saward.
Horley scored their third on 85 minutes when Pearch’s shot was saved by Sheers keeper Drew Churchwell and the follow up was smashed at Tom Gardner before falling kindly for Pearch to score his second.
By Trevor Wenden
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.