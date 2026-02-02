Sheerwater won 4-1 at home to Thatcham Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The visitors took the lead in the 31st minute when Charlie Knight tucked his shot past Sheers keeper Drew Churchwell.
Thatcham were reduced to ten men on 49 minutes when Kye Williams was sent off.
The Sheers equalised in the 69th minute when Elliot York headed home from close range, and the hosts went ahead when York’s 30-yard free kick found the bottom corner.
Sheerwater went 3-1 up on 86 minutes when Dan Boyden rounded Thatcham keeper Maciej Wieczorek and slotted home.
York then flicked home in stoppage time to complete his hat-trick.
