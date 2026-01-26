Sheerwater produced an impressive performance to win 2-1 at Tooting & Mitcham United in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Sheers braved the weather on a wet and windy night at Imperial Fields to take all three points.
The visitors started nervously and had to soak up some early pressure from Tooting, but the Sheers soon settled into the game and nearly took the lead when Jake Horn’s shot smashed the woodwork.
The Sheers had another chance soon afterwards, but Aidan Larkin dragged his shot wide of the target.
Sheerwater thought they had taken the lead when Ethan Leeks headed home, but his effort was ruled out by referee Ryan Hetherington for a foul on a defender.
The Sheers took the lead on 16 minutes when a looping ball down the middle found Larkin, who finished confidently.
The visitors double their advantage on 24 minutes when Elliot York sent Leeks away down the right, and his cross was put into his own net by Andy O’Brien.
Sheerwater nearly went 3-0 up on 33 minutes when Larkin jinked his way forward and pulled the ball back to Leeks, whose shot went just wide of the target.
The Sheers continued to create chances in the second half and Callum Mackie whipped a ball into the box to Larkin, whose shot was deflected behind for a corner.
Tooting keeper Toby McKimm then made a fine save to deny York, before Tommy Whitby drove forward and hit a shot goalwards that was saved by McKimm.
The Sheers created another chance on 75 minutes when Larkin chipped the ball forward to York, but York lost his footing.
The hosts pulled a goal back in stoppage time when Freddie Jones headed home from a free kick to make it 2-1, but the Sheers held on for the win.
By Trevor Wenden
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.