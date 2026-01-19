Sheerwater drew 1-1 at home to Chipstead in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Sheers took the lead on 20 minutes. Elliot York’s attempt was blocked by Chipstead keeper Jacob Bennett and Jake Horn followed up to find the roof of the net.
The first half ended with a flurry of chances. On 42 minutes George Mackie’s shot was saved by Bennett, before Bennett was called into action again when he palmed Razza Ajibola’s effort over the bar.
On 44 minutes York’s shot was saved by Bennett, before Chipstead’s Pele Dunn was denied by Sheers keeper Drew Churchwell.
The visitors equalised in the opening minute of the second half through Jordan Wilson.
Chipstead nearly took the lead when Theo Crawford’s effort hit the bar. The visitors went close again on the hour mark when Wilson’s effort fizzed past the post.
Sheerwater responded when York set up Bryant on 65 minutes, but his effort was off target. The Sheers went even closer on 70 minutes when Aidan Larkin’s shot hit the post.
Churchwell was then called into action to make a smart save with his outstretched leg to keep out Wilson’s effort.
The Sheers nearly took the lead on 76 minutes when York delivered a cross into the box, but substitute Tommy Whitby was unable to get a touch to the ball.
The visitors were reduced to ten men on 80 minutes when Joe Hall received a second yellow card.
Whitby’s scissor kick went over the bar, and the Sheers went close again on 82 minutes when Ethan Leeks’ deflected shot was kept out by Bennett’s outstretched hand.
The Sheers had another chance late on, but Callum Mackie dragged his shot wide of the target.
Sheerwater will travel to Tadley Calleva in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday, January 24 (3pm kick-off).
By Trevor Wenden
