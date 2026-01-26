Elliot York’s 90th-minute equaliser earned Sheerwater a 2-2 draw at Tadley Calleva in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The Sheers nearly took the lead on three minutes when York’s cross almost found the diving Tommy Whitby’s head.
Tadley replied and almost scored when Aime Kamdem headed over from a corner.
The home side took the lead in the eighth minute when a good move ended with Sheldon Wright finishing well into the bottom corner of the net.
Kamdem nearly doubled Tadley’s advantage on 39 minutes, but his chip missed the target.
The Sheers then almost got back on level terms when York’s header was well saved by Tadley keeper Donnacha Burke.
The Sheers went close again in the closing stages of the first half when Whitby’s shot was cleared off the line.
Tadley nearly went 2-0 up on 49 minutes when Alex Miller’s goalbound shot goal was well blocked by Sheers keeper Drew Churchwell.
The hosts went close again soon afterwards when Kieran Rodgers’ shot went just over the bar.
Good build-up play from the Sheers involving Ethan Leeks, Aidan Larkin and Razza Ajibola created a chance for York, who fired his shot over the bar.
The Sheers were awarded a penalty for a foul on Tom Gardner, and York stepped up and rifled his 59th-minute spot kick into the left-hand corner of the net to make it 1-1.
Tadley regained the lead in the 72nd minute when Kamdem finished past Churchwell.
The Sheers equalised in the 90th minute when York fired a shot towards the bottom corner, and although Burke got a hand to the ball he couldn’t keep it out.
Sheerwater will host Thatcham Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday, January 31 (3pm kick-off).
By Trevor Wenden
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.