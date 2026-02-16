Sheerwater exited the Southern Combination Cup with a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Sutton Common Rovers.
Seye Okunlola’s second-half goal proved decisive for Sutton Common in the second round tie at Eastwood Leisure Centre.
The Sheers dominated the game in the first half, but they failed to convert any of their chances and went in at half-time on level terms at 0-0.
Sheerwater were made to pay for those missed chances after the break when Okunlola powered home a thunderous strike on 58 minutes to give Sutton Common Rovers the lead.
The Sheers pushed for an equaliser, but it failed to materialise and they exited the cup.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.