Sheerwater lost 2-0 at Camberley Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Krooners nearly took an early lead when Maurice Black spotted Sheers keeper Drew Churchwell off his line and took a shot from long range that missed the target.
The Sheers went close on 11 minutes when Razza Ajibola did well down the left-hand side and found Elliot York, whose shot was blocked.
The hosts took the lead on 15 minutes when Black finished smartly at the far post.
The Sheers nearly equalised on 19 minutes when Aidan Larkin’s shot was almost turned in by Ajibola.
The visitors went close again on 25 minutes when York’s shot was blocked on the line.
From the resulting corner George Sellick crossed to Ajibola, who headed a good chance over the bar.
Sheerwater remained 1-0 down at half-time.
The Sheers were on the front foot at the start of the second half as they pushed for an equaliser, but they could not find a breakthrough.
The Krooners should have grabbed a second goal when Mikhail McLaughlin’s header failed to reach Churchwell, letting in Black who was wasteful and missed the target.
Black then spotted Churchwell off his line again but his long-range shot missed the target.
The Sheers almost equalised when Tommy Whitby met a cross and hit the ball first time and forced an excellent save from Camberley keeper Aiden Upward.
The Sheers controlled the second half without getting the goal they needed, while the Krooners were happy to sit on their lead and take their chances on the break.
Camberley scored their second on 92 minutes when Joel Onu got on the end of a long ball down the middle of the pitch and fired home.
Sheerwater’s Sam Whitehead was sent off in stoppage time for denying a goalscoring opportunity.
