Guildford City won 3-0 at Camberley Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
With relegation beckoning had City lost, Guildford’s players rose above the pressure to claim an excellent victory at fellow strugglers Camberley.
Much of the first half was played at a frantic pace but it was the visitors who were playing the better football.
Early on Sonny Cooper’s overhead kick just cleared the crossbar, but on nine minutes Guildford did go ahead when Cooper’s cross from the right was headed home by Ben Matthews.
Guildford looked good going forward without creating a clear-cut chance, and it remained 1-0 at half-time.
After the break Guildford stepped up a gear. In the opening minutes of the second half debutant Isaac Brown shot wide after good approach play.
Five minutes into the half Camberley keeper Dom West spilled a cross into the box but amid a pile of bodies the ball was cleared.
City brought Tyrese Agbontaen and Joel Oppong off the bench, and the pair caused Camberley multiple problems down the flanks.
For all of their dominance Guildford needed a second goal. A Bertie Saunders free kick just outside the box beat the wall but was saved comfortably by West.
Agbontaen shot wide after a strong run, but a second goal arrived on 67 minutes. A low cross from the right wasn’t held by West under pressure, and Matthews turned the ball home from close range.
City scored a third from the penalty spot on 84 minutes. An excellent pass from Ben Drake saw Oppong dance into the box, where he was brought down by a flailing leg. Up stepped Kai Zini to score from the spot.
In stoppage time Oppong curled an effort just wide of the far post, as Guildford claimed a priceless three points.
By Barry Underwood
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.