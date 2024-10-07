Guildford City won 2-1 at home to Tooting & Mitcham United in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
City were impressive throughout, both defensively and in attack, and deserved to take the three points.
Guildford went ahead in just the second minute. Rueben Duncan played a quickly taken free-kick into Darnell Jon-Peter’s path and the striker did well to shoot inside the near post.
Hussein Siklawi shot over the bar from the visitors’ first effort on goal after eight minutes.
Guildford looked dangerous throughout the first period, but against the run of play City conceded an equaliser.
An ambitious pass deep in City’s half was intercepted and former City player Max Oldham ran through to shoot low past Jacob Terry.
Jon-Peter saw a shot tipped round the post on 24 minutes, while a minute later Terry twice saved brilliantly from close range.
A minute later Reece Robins set up Manny Acheampong, but his shot was tipped round the post by Toby McKimm.
The second period started with Tooting seeing more of the ball.
Gradually City started to pose a threat, and after a free kick they scored what proved to be the winner on 70 minutes.
Nik Krokhin played a low ball back into the box where Robins was fouled in the act of shooting. Up stepped Robins himself to net the resulting penalty.
Acheampong was a bundle of energy for Guildford. His block in the Tooting box nearly rebounded into the goal, while his cross on 82 minutes was headed wide by the stretching Robins.
Tooting had a golden headed chance in the 90th minute, but Terry again saved well.
In stoppage time City could have made things certain when substitute Keoindre Ellis-Vassell ran into the box, but he blazed his effort high over the bar.
By Barry Underwood