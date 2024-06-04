Fullbrook School's under-16 girls’ football team played on the hallowed turf of Championship outfit Stoke City in a national cup final.
Fullbrook slipped to a 2-1 defeat against St Bede’s RC School & Byron College from East Durham in the England Schools’ Football Association girls’ under-16 Arnold Clark Schools’ Cup final at Stoke City’s Bet365 Stadium after a remarkable run in the competition.
The game started well for Fullbrook, who took the lead on nine minutes. However, St Bede’s equalised just before half-time. St Bede’s took the lead early in the second half. Fullbrook responded with passion and determination and created opportunities from a free kick, a corner and open play. St Bede’s held on to win the hard-fought match 2-1.
Last year, as Year 9 and 10 students, Fullbrook reached the quarter-finals, setting the stage for this year's run to the final.
The team boasts several standout players, including Amelia Fahey who plays for Chelsea’s academy.
Jack Mayhew, chief executive officer of Learning Partners Academy Trust, to which Fullbrook belongs, praised the team. He said: “They are a very talented and dedicated team who have worked together and supported each other to arrive at such a great accomplishment. We are so proud of their amazing achievement, a direct result of their hard work.”
Fullbrook head of PE and creative arts faculty Mrs Smith said: “Despite narrowly missing out on lifting the trophy, our Fullbrook girls can be exceptionally proud of what they have achieved. Being the second-best team in the entire country is truly sensational. This is the greatest sporting achievement Fullbrook has ever had, and their success will be talked about for years to come.”
Mr Smith, head of Year 11 at Fullbrook, said: “I count myself as very fortunate to be involved with this team. The final stages of the national cup will stay with me for many years to come; the journey up to Stoke, the evening before and the day itself. All of it was a brilliant experience and I hope the girls feel as proud of their achievements as we are as a school.”
The Fullbrook community rallied together to support the team. Colleagues organised transportation, drove minibuses and offered unwavering support from the sidelines – some following every single game.
The head of school, Anna Wallis, attended the final and documented the day with photos and videos and took part in the team’s celebrations. Ms Wallis said: “Throughout the course of our visit to Stoke, I felt completely inspired by the hard work and determination of the girls, and their unwavering commitment to the match but also to each other.”
The Fullbrook under-16 girls’ football team’s journey to the national final started with a 5-0 victory against Winston Churchill (Woking) in the first round. Fullbrook then beat George Abbot (Guildford) 5-2 in the second round, before beating St Crispin’s (East Berkshire) 4-2 in the third round, Vyners School (Hillingdon) 1-0 in the fourth round, Varndean School (Brighton) 2-0 in the fifth round, Esher High (Esher) 3-0 in the sixth round, Herne Bay (Canterbury) 4-0 in the quarter-finals and Redbourne Upper School (Bedford) 4-1 in the semi-finals, before losing the final 2-1.
Fullbrook scored 29 goals and conceded only seven, and the team’s remarkable record included five clean sheets. Key players Megan Higgins (ten goals) and Amelia Fahey (seven goals) led the team’s offensive efforts, supported by contributions from Ellie Freullet, Naomi Aherne, Eliza Andrews, Hope Palmer-Cowlard, Poppy Way and Florence Milne.
The team’s success is a testament to their hard work, talent and the supportive community at Fullbrook Secondary School. Their journey, filled with challenges and triumphs, has created memories that will last a lifetime and set a new standard for sporting excellence at the school.
Fullbrook under-16 girls’ squad: Caitlin Burnett, Charlotte Wass, Sophie Wass, Ava Mantell, Florence Milne, Amelia Fahey, Ellie Freullet, Hope Palmer-Cowlard, Poppy Way, Yassmin Kelly, Naomi Aherne, Megan Higgins, Eliza Andrews, Jessica Flindall.
Sport is an important part of Fullbrook School, which offers a wide array of after-school sports clubs. As well as football, there is a particular strength in athletics and cross country. Many after-school clubs are offered including netball, rugby, tennis and dance. The school’s sixth-form centre, Fullbrook 6, is part of the Cricket Scholar Programme. Being part of this programme enables them to offer students the opportunity to complete their sixth-form academic studies alongside access to high-quality cricket coaching and strength and condition training. In addition, it offers access to the Surrey Cricket employability workshops.