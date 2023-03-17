KEEPER Will Jaaskelainen is loving life with the Cards and looking forward to the prospect of an exciting end to the season.
The 24-year-old joined Woking from AFC Wimbledon last month and made his debut in the 2-1 victory over Bromley on 21 February.
And he told the News & Mail: “It’s been absolutely brilliant here. I feel like I’ve settled in straight away.
“All the lads and the coaching staff are brilliant, and it’s a great set-up. I feel like I fit in – and I’m enjoying it.”
Of working with fellow gloveman Craig Ross and goalkeeping coach Marlon Beresford, Jasskelainen said: “Craig is a brilliant player and he’s got a lot of experience with his long career, so it’s been great speaking to him about different things. And Marlon’s a great goalie coach as well, so that’s been very good.”
With his move coinciding with the Cards looking to seal a place in the Vanarama National League play-offs, Jaaskelainen said: “It was a massive reason why I came here.
“There’s a lot to play for between now and the end of the season, so that’s what I want to do. That’s what I enjoy.
“I like competitive games and there are big things to play for – so, brilliant.”
For the full interview, see the 23 March issue of the News & Mail.