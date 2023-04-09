WOKING’S influential defender Scott Cuthbert knows they need to produce a “big” performance against would-be champions Notts County in the televised top-of-the-table clash at Meadow Lane on Saturday.
Cuthbert believes the game is an opportunity for the Cards to atone for what he described as a disappointing performance against the Magpies at The Laithwaite Community Stadium in October.
The Scot, who has vast experience of turning out in the Football League, told the News & Mail: “We were really disappointed with how we played in the home game against Notts County [Woking lost 3-2].
“They played really well, don’t get me wrong, but we were disappointed with ourselves.”
This term, County have the second-highest average gate in the Vanarama National League.
And with a crowd of more than 8,000 expected on Saturday, Cuthbert said: “It’s a great opportunity in front of the cameras, in front of a good crowd, at a good ground which produces a really good atmosphere, to go and get the three points against a very good side.”
And with the Cards having produced magnificent displays away from home against promotion rivals Wrexham – drawing 2-2 – and Chesterfield – winning 3-1 – Cuthbert, who is in his first season with the Kingfield side, is in assured mood.
He said: “We’re capable of big performances. Teams know that we’re capable of big performances, and it’s nice to go into this last little set of games having established that with the other teams around and about us.
“They know what we’re capable of, just like we know what they’re capable of. It goes both ways, but teams are certainly fully aware of the threats that we possess and how capable we are of winning games.”
