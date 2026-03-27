Woking drew 1-1 at Southend United in the National League.
A midweek clash under the floodlights saw the Cards travel to the coast to take on a Southend side hoping to jump back into the play-off places.
The opening stages of the clash saw Joe Gbode look threatening down the right-hand side, but it was Southend who looked the more dangerous going forward, with deliveries into the goalmouth forcing the Cards to be alert from the get-go.
The hosts nearly took the lead early on, but Oli Coker fired his effort from the edge of the area over the bar.
The Cards took the lead in the 20th minute when Gbode’s cross found Olly Sanderson, who curled his finish into the top left-hand corner past Shrimpers keeper Collin Andeng-Ndi.
Southend nearly equalised on 33 minutes when Tom Hopper’s cross was met by Andy Dallas at the back post, but Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen got down to his left to block Dallas’ finish.
As the first half drew to a close, Southend continued to push for a leveller, but the Cards were equal to every effort, with their defensive display, as well as some confident claims from Jaaskelainen, seeing Woking end the half with a one-goal lead.
The Cards nearly doubled their advantage in the 82nd minute when Sanderson picked up the ball in the middle of the attacking third and found Gbode, whose effort was deflected off target.
Back down the other end, Southend’s Charley Kendall nearly equalised when his effort across goal went wide of the far corner.
The Shrimpers did equalise in the 88th minute when Kendall’s effort deflected off Hopper and beyond Jaaskelainen.
Southend pushed for a winner, but Jaaskelainen made a smart save to palm away Kendall’s curling effort and earn the Cards a point.
By Holly Porter
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