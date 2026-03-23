Woking won 3-2 at home to Aldershot Town in a thrilling Surrey-Hampshire derby in the National League to complete the double over their bitter rivals this season.
Goals from Joe Gbode and Harry Beautyman (2) fired the Cards to victory in front of a crowd of 4,993 at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
Craig Ross and his interim management team named a Woking side with just two changes from the win against Yeovil, with Jamie Andrews and Timmy Akinola replacing Jake Forster-Caskey and Roy Syla.
All the pre-match build-up was put aside and the teams went to battle in the sunshine at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
Aldershot had the first moment of note, when Josh Barrett lined up a volley inside the box, but his goalbound shot was headed away by Chin Okoli.
Woking would strike first with a well-worked corner routine as Andrews’ delivery was flicked on by Aaron Drewe and nodded in by Gbode inside the six-yard box, giving the Cards the start they wanted after 12 minutes.
This would galvanise the Cards, while Aldershot appeared to be nervous. Shots keeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke and defender Sam Inwood forgot to communicate on a low cross, and Inwood had to blast the ball over his own bar.
The Cards doubled their advantage from another corner, as Drewe delivered and Beautyman glanced his 21st-minute header into the top corner to make it 2-0 and continue Woking’s excellent start.
Aldershot pulled a goal back on the half-hour mark when Brody Peart found space down the left-hand side and was able to place a wonderful effort into the far corner, giving Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen no chance. Three goals had been scored in a breathless opening 30 minutes.
Both sides continued to battle away as the first half ended, with Woking on top but a very capable Aldershot attack caused trouble at times for Ross’ side as the teams went into the interval with the Cards 2-1 up.
Woking were awarded a penalty seven minutes into the second half when Matt Ward was played in behind and bundled over by Ryheem Sheckleford. Beautyman stepped up from the spot and blasted the ball out of the reach of Boyce-Clarke to restore the Cards’ two-goal cushion.
Back came the Shots however, and after a dominant passage of play they got their second goal in the 67th minute. Barrett was given far too much space on the right-hand side and his drilled ball was deflected into the path of Theo Widdrington, who couldn’t miss from a couple of yards out and made it 3-2.
Boyce-Clarke had a moment to forget with ten minutes to go, air kicking the ball straight to Olly Sanderson who volleyed into the back of the net, but the goal was disallowed.
With Aldershot blushes spared, the dangerous Charlie Warren advanced into the Woking box a minute later and tested the palms of Jaaskelainen.
Five tense minutes of injury time were seen out successfully and the Cards had their first double over the Shots since 2022-23.
Both sides played their part in a thrilling encounter played at a high intensity throughout, but Woking have the bragging rights for now.
By Will Bewsey
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