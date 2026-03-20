Woking have confirmed that midfielder Timmy Akinola has signed a new two-year deal, extending his stay at the club until the summer of 2028.
Akinola has played 41 games so far this season for the Cards.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “When we added Timmy, I felt we had a very good midfield player that covers ground, is athletic, is brilliant out of possession, is excellent in transitions, and regains possession more than most.
“It took longer than I had expected for Timmy to break into our team on a regular basis, and there were times where he was doubting his decision to sign here given his lack of playing opportunities.
“He showed great determination and resilience to overcome those obstacles, and those attributes have become a feature of his performances, cementing himself as an integral part of our plans moving forward.
“He’s improved month on month in terms of how he uses the ball, and we think there’s still lots more to come from Timmy in terms of development.
“There has been some genuine interest in Timmy from other clubs, including formal offers that we have turned down.
“We feel this deal is an illustration of the belief from the club and the player in what can be achieved here at our football club during the coming seasons.”
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