Woking extended their unbeaten run to five games with a 1-0 win at home to Yeovil Town in the National League.
Harry Beautyman’s 30th-minute goal proved decisive and gave the Cards all three points in front of a crowd of 2,048 at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
The Cards were forced into an early change in the ninth minute, when Timmy Akinola replaced the injured Roy Syla.
Woking nearly went ahead on 20 minutes when Matt Ward found Beautyman, who fired his effort just over the bar.
Beautyman did open the scoring on the half-hour mark when he slotted the ball into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
Beautyman nearly scored his second of the evening a couple of minutes later, but his effort went just wide.
Interim managers Craig Ross, Jake Hyde and Dale Gorman made one substitution at half-time, with Jamie Andrews replacing Jake Forster-Caskey.
The Glovers nearly got back on level terms in the 48th minute when James Daly’s deflected effort was well saved by Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen.
The Cards made their third substitution of the evening on 68 minutes, with Tunji Akinola replacing goalscorer Beautyman. A double change followed in the 84th minute, with Tariq Hinds and Kian Pennant replacing Joe Gbode and Ward.
Woking managed the game well in the closing stages and saw the game out to earn successive victories and pick up another three points.
The win moved Woking up to tenth place in the National League table.
The Cards are now unbeaten in five games under Ross, Hyde and Gorman, winning three games and drawing two to pick up 11 points out of a possible 15.
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