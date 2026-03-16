Woking produced an impressive performance to win 4-1 at Brackley Town in the National League.
Second-half goals from Matt Ward, Olly Sanderson (2) and Joe Gbode fired the Cards to an emphatic win on the road.
The Cards nearly took an early lead in the third minute when Ward’s effort hit the post.
Woking went close again on 24 minutes when Tariq Hinds found some space and got a shot off which was saved by Brackley keeper Jonny Maxted.
Hinds fired another effort at goal in the 35th minute, but Maxted made another smart save.
The Cards made a triple change on 61 minutes, with Gbode, Jake Forster-Caskey and Harry Beautyman replacing Hinds, Timmy Akinola and Jamie Andrews.
Woking took the lead in the 67th minute when Sanderson’s header hit the post and Ward riffled the rebound into the back of the net.
The Cards doubled their advantage five minutes later when Beautyman’s shot was parried away by Maxted and Sanderson got to the rebound first and slotted home.
Sanderson scored his second of the afternoon and made it 3-0 on 76 minutes when he fired home.
Woking went 4-0 up two minutes later when Gbode went on an impressive solo run before firing home.
The Cards made a double change in the 83rd minute, with Kian Pennant and Jack Turner replacing Ward and Sanderson.
Brackley pulled a goal back deep into stoppage time through Connor Hall as the Cards ran out convincing winners.
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