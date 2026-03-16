Woking interim manager Jake Hyde was delighted with his side’s performance after they won 4-1 at Brackley Town in the National League.
Second-half goals from Matt Ward, Olly Sanderson (2) and Joe Gbode fired the Cards to an emphatic win on the road.
Hyde said: “I’m super happy with that.
“I think in the first half we took a while to get going – we were a little bit lethargic for us. We didn’t have the same intensity we have done in the past few games, but once we warmed up we were brilliant.
“The boys were fantastic. It’s an old cliche about having to use your squad, but the first three substitutes coming on changed the game.
“We scored four goals in 11 minutes and were super clinical. It’s so nice to see a centre-forward get two, a winger get one and another winger get one. The attacking players are enjoying themselves. They did everything we asked of them.
“We want to give our forward players the licence to go and attack and do what they want.
“Another positive is the boys at the back are absolutely gutted with the goal at the end, and I’m gutted for them. That’s the standards they’re holding themselves to at the minute, so that’s another really big positive for us.
“The fact they’re gutted with that, I like. It’s brilliant to win 4-1 away from home, of course it is. That’s an amazing result for us, but the fact they’re annoyed is good. That’s the standards we have to hold.
“We’ve got some really good competition in midfield. Roy Syla has been outstanding in the past two games and is making the roll his own, but the competition in the squad is getting fierce.
“We’ve got a really solid base to go from. It’s exciting. Fingers crossed the boys keep doing the business to keep the shirt.”
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