Woking have announced that academy graduate Tom Dryer has signed his first professional contract with the club.
Dryer spent six years in Woking’s academy set-up, and made his debut against Derby County under-21s in the National League Cup in the 2024-25 season.
His first goal came against Lingfield in the Surrey Senior Cup this season, scoring twice in Woking’s 8-0 win. He later went on to make his National League debut against Hartlepool United, coming off the bench in the 83rd minute.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “Tom has made excellent progress this season in our academy structure, particularly during his loan spell at Westfield, who also deserve a lot of credit for their role in his development.
“Having made his league debut against Hartlepool earlier this season and scored a number of goals across the three levels he has played at this year, we felt it was the right time to promote Tom to the first-team squad and offer him his first professional contract.
“He still has plenty of work to do, but the progress he has made so far is a credit to the work being done in the academy and to Tom himself.
“It’s a big summer ahead for him, if he can get himself fit, strong, mentally prepared and focused, he has every chance of enjoying an exciting pre-season with the first team.”
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