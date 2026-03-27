Woking have signed Steven Turner and Tommy Taylor on loan from Championship outfit Ipswich Town for the rest of the season.
Midfielder Turner was on loan at fellow National League outfit Wealdstone earlier this season.
Attacking midfielder and forward Taylor recently returned to Ipswich from a loan spell with Cheltenham Town in the English Football League (EFL).
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “The deadline was yesterday (March 26) and it’s important that we have cover and options to give us the best opportunity to finish well.
“Steven and Tommy are players we looked at in the summer. Steven was a contingency plan if we hadn’t got Jake Forster-Caskey, and he plays in a similar way, but is obviously far less experienced.
“His loan at Wealdstone will have helped him, but he now comes to us at a time where we have a lot of games, Roy Syla out, and the need for a player who is comfortable handling the ball and controlling tempo in deep areas.
“Tommy was someone we tried to bring in, but Ipswich understandably opted to send him to the EFL. He has quality, can play as a nine or ten and will add good support to Olly Sanderson and Harry Beautyman in Aiden O’Brien’s absence during the run-in.
“Our relationship with Ipswich is a growing, and one we are grateful for. Jacob Mazionis and Ashley Boatswain were both successful loans, and hopefully we can continue to work together in this way.”
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