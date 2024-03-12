The frustrated Quiassaca picked up a silly caution on 56 minutes after kicking out at Callum Mackie, and a minute later he caught Milne and was dismissed. Sheerwater were boosted by this and continued to play good football and create chances. Substitute Braydon Tanner put a great ball into the danger area, with York and Sellick looking to score, but Tooting did well to head out for a corner. Mickley was in command, dealing with balls into the box from crosses, and Brennan was well marshalled. He was coming deeper to get involved.