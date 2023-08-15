Valley End’s bid for the AJ Sports Surrey Championship 1st XI Division One title suffered a big setback last Saturday, when Dulwich romped to victory by 107 runs at Woodlands Lane.
With three rounds of matches to go, Valley have dropped to fourth place in the table, 29 points behind leaders Banstead – their opponents today (Saturday, August 19).
Tom Nevin claimed 4-39 in ten overs as Dulwich, who elected to bat, powered to 263-9. Star of their 50-over innings was opener Ollie Sykes, with 89 from 85 balls.
Despite a 74-run partnership for the first wicket between Josh Dodd (52 off 41 deliveries) and Josh Jayasingh (35), the hosts collapsed to 156 all out off 35.2 overs, Ahmed Khan and Kaif Ramzan taking three wickets apiece.
Woking & Horsell crumbled from 100 without loss to 173 all out and lost by 36 runs when they hosted Maori Oxshott in 1st XI Division Four.
With Johnny Gurney bagging 3-36 off 9.5 overs and Tim Keene snapping up 3-30 from eight overs, the visitors were dismissed for 209 after being put in.
Best of the Oxshott batters in the 48.5-over innings was number two N Day (53).
Openers Henri Peters (43) and Shehan Fernando (53) then put Woking & Horsell in the driving seat.
But the afternoon soon took a turn for the worse for the hosts, who lost seven wickets for 19 runs on their way to being shot out in 39 overs.
Oxshott’s Will Stephen pocketed 4-34 from seven overs.
Byfleet slumped to 59-7 against Alleyn at Parvis Road in the Shepherd Neame Surrey County League 1st XI Premier and went on to be thrashed by 60 runs.
Alleyn, who were told to bat, posted 187-9 in 45 overs, Charlie Black (3-29 from nine overs) the pick of the attack.
Adam Keane’s 72 was the highlight for the travellers.
Alleyn’s Mike Poole (5-31 off 7.5 overs) and Joe Colebrook (4-37 from five overs) then blitzed their way through the Byfleet card.
The home side were skittled for 127 in 27.5 overs, number nine Sam Tyler leading the way with an unbeaten 30.
Chobham hammered hosts Merrow by 98 runs in 1st XI Division One.
Having decided to bat, Chob racked up 277 all out in 44.5 overs, captain Giles Henderson the standout performer with 92 off 89 balls. His knock featured a six and 13 fours.
Henderson and James Dugmore (64) put on 118 for the fourth wicket after the guests fell to 8-3.
Matt Maginnis and Sam Finch each picked up three wickets for Merrow.
Oz Henry celebrated 3-28 from 7.4 overs when Merrow replied. His haul helped send them back for 179 in 42.4 overs, Ed St Aubyn (51) and Andre Browne (48) sharing a third-wicket stand worth 86.
Ripley also cruised to a massive victory in 1st XI Division One, destroying hosts Mitcham by 123 runs. The visitors made 175 all out in 40.3 overs after being inserted, Braydon Pink (36) and Will Jenner (33) the chief run-getters.
Faheem Jan impressed with the leather for lowly Mitcham, snaring 4-31 from nine overs.
In reply, the Londoners were ripped out for 52 off 16.5 overs, George Geaves swooping for 4-10 from 5.1 overs.
Extras (22) top-scored – and the only batter to make more than six was opener Shreyash Patel (19).
Zan Raja grabbed 6-14 in 6.2 overs as Ottershaw thumped travellers Morden by five wickets in 1st XI Division Three.
The guests decided to take first knock but were back in the hutch for 128 after 41.2 overs, Mayur Sawant (32) and skipper Maloj Rao (31) the only batters to offer much resistance.
The Otters were rocking at 17-4 in the face of fine bowling from three-wicket Hamid Khawaja. But they got home in 36.4 overs, closing on 129-5. Dhillip Fernando made an unbeaten 53.
Old Woking were unable to stop hosts East Horsley piling up 326-7 in 40 overs and winning their Surrey Downs League Division One tussle by 141 runs.
Captain Charlie Warren (95), Neville Marsh (73) and Teagan Pitout (59) enjoyed themselves in the middle for the home side, who won the toss.
Jack McArdle took 2-44 off eight overs for Old Woking.
There were also two-wicket hauls for Nico Theologo and Aaron Freeland, but they were much more expensive.
Agney Das hit 51 in the visotors’ response. But the second-highest scorer was Sanjeev Bidur (23) and Old Woking were skittled for 185 in 30 overs, Stuart Aitken returning 3-14 from five overs.
Pirbright were routed by Shalford in I’Anson Cup Division Two, the guests needing only 24.4 overs to reach their target of 173.
The section’s bottom side were told to bat and made 172-8 in 45 overs, wicketkeeper Brett Flanegan far and away the leading scorer with 98. He faced 115 balls and struck two sixes and 14 boundaries.
Rupert Howe contributed 40 and added 95 with Flanegan for the third wicket.
Shalford’s Sean Critchell took 4-32 in 7.5 overs.
Ben Moore carried his bat for 107 not out off 73 deliveries as the visitors raced to 174-2.
He and Hayden Anderson (39) threatened to do the job without assistance. But they were separated when, with the scoreboard showing 128, Anderson was bowled by Omar Khan.
Khan dismissed number three David Gregory without any addition to the score and ended up with 2-28 off six overs.
Tom Blaxland cracked 135 as Worplesdon & Burpham annihilated Farncombe seconds by 91 runs at the Memorial Ground to stay in the hunt for the Division Four title.
Opener Blaxland smashed three sixes and stroked 16 fours to help the hosts – who elected to bat – clock up 241-7 in 40 overs. He and Olly Grant (39) put on 105 for the first wicket. Captain Matthew Lambert scored 31. Stephen Wells (4-41 in nine overs) was Farncombe’s key bowler.
All six members of the Worplesdon & Burpham attack were miserly, Thomas Hinch (2-21 off eight overs) and Grant (1-7 in four overs) the most stingy.
Dominic Rea Long top-scored for Farncombe with 40.