The Utilita Bowl’s low and slow pitches are in sharp contrast to the bouncing and seaming surfaces on which Surrey have prospered in recent times, opener Toby Albert grafting his way to a maiden century – his 114 came in 305 minutes – while left-hander Nick Gubbins (103), wicketkeeper Ben Brown (165 not out) and Dawson’s 81 piled on the agony for an attack which proved toothless as the hosts ran up a mammoth 608 for six declared. The visitors were not helped either by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes having suffered a back spasm while batting, with Jamie Smith taking over the gloves.