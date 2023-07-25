VALLEY END first XI managed only 16.2 overs’ play in their AJ Sports Surrey Championship match at home to Malden Wanderers last Saturday.
But that was 16.2 overs more than most local teams experienced on a day when rain played havoc with the fixture list.
Malden were told to bat in the 1st XI Division One match and were 73-1 when time was called, Elliot Coggins taking the only wicket to fall.
Zac Elkin was 32 not out for Wanderers. Cameron Steel was unbeaten on 26.
The only other game involving a local team that got under way was the Championship 2nd XI Division Four tussle between Woking & Horsell seconds and their Stoke d’Abernon counterparts at Brewery Road.
Put in, Stoke were 34-1 off 5.4 overs at stumps, Jack Raimondo scoring 29 and Luke Turner pocketing his wicket.
The weather was kinder last Sunday, when Ottershaw romped to a 79-run victory at Slinfold in Village Cricket League Division One.
The Otters elected to bat at Lyons Road and posted 159-9 in 40 overs, having been 62-1.
Opener Harry Bradley played a starring role against the West Sussex side, making 54 from 75 balls. He struck a six and seven boundaries.
Matthew Park, batting at number seven, added 36 off 40 balls. He also hit a six and seven fours. There were 25 extras but Slinfold bowler Casey Hill proved miserly with a return of 2-21 from nine overs.
Daniel Smith was more expensive but finished with 3-18 off four overs.
Slinfold were in disarray early in the reply. Skipper and number four Smith (42) and number seven Sam Brooker (16) were the only men to reach double figures as they were dismissed for 80 in 22.4 overs.
Ottershaw’s Tyrone Sarucan came on to bowl the 23rd over and mopped up the tail with an incredible haul of 3-0 from four balls.
There were also three wickets for Cody Moise. He snapped up 3-19 from seven overs.
But Ottershaw seconds lost by six wickets to travellers Staines & Laleham in Division Two.
The home side opted to take first knock and were skittled for 121 in 34.5 overs.
Staines & Laleham reached their target off 20 overs, closing on 124-4.
Amit Puri, with 48 not out and 2-16 off five overs, stood out for the Otters.
Westfield Saints drew with Waverley at Greenmeads.
The Saints were restricted to 190-9 in 45 overs, having decided to bat.
Captain Euan Cooper was the hero, scoring 80 from 112 balls. The number three cracked a six and nine boundaries.
There was 26 apiece from Ed Tavares, Abdullah Inayat and extras, but none of the other contributions got into double figures.
Westfield, who had been 39-3, found the going tough against Waverley bowlers Wayne Torrey (3-18 from six overs), Adrian Day (2-18 off eight overs) and Toby Elborough (1-17 in seven overs).
Ali Mortiboys (two) and Kyle Moxham claimed the other wickets but were expensive.
With Simon Brewer scoring 57 and skipper Day making 23 not out, Waverley replied with 155-5 off 40 overs.
Clayton Miles bagged 2-14 from seven overs, but Inayat was the stingiest member of the Saints’ attack. He snared 1-19 in ten overs.
Worplesdon & Burpham thirds edged a thriller at Effingham by just one run, thanks largely to 111 from Jack Lenton and a five-fer by Mitchell Rogers.
The visitors were shot out for 197 in 38 overs at the Calburn Cricket Field after choosing to bat, but removed their hosts for 196 off 39.3 overs.
Rogers snaffled 5-44 from nine overs and Thomas Hinch celebrated 3-22 in nine overs to leave Effingham – for whom Alec Muggleton compiled 133 not out – just short.