Alec Stewart condemned his Surrey side’s display as “a poor performance from start to finish” as they suffered a seven-wicket trouncing by Glamorgan at the Kia Oval.
It left them with two defeats from as many outings in the Metro Bank One Day Cup, having been beaten by Yorkshire in the opener three days earlier.
Missing 15 of their best players and without any overseas reinforcements, it is not a competition in which Surrey are expected to shine, using it instead as a development arena for young and aspiring members of the squad to gain experience and make a case for selection.
But such is the strength that director of cricket Stewart – who is due to step down later this year – has amassed that they were still able to field three Test players in each match.
Surrey were in trouble right from the start on Sunday, sliding to 12 for three after being sent in on a pitch offering extravagant help to seamers, one which Timm van der Gugten and Jamie McIlroy enjoyed. Only Ben Foakes – playing for his batting, with Josh Blake keeping wicket – ever settled, his stylish 44 including seven fours.
But the next highest score was Conor McKerr’s 25 as the hosts were dismissed for 121 in just 34 overs, even more disappointing for a crowd which exceeded 6,000. They could at least enjoy the unusual sight of watching spinner Ben Kellaway taking wickets bowling with both his right arm and left, exceedingly rare although not unique in the global game.
Glamorgan adopted an aggressive approach to scoring the runs, aiming to make the most of the powerplay and being rewarded with a steady stream of wayward deliveries. Opener Eddie Byrom (28) and left-hander Colin Ingram (39 not out) took greatest advantage to secure victory in just 15.5 overs, leaving the crowd to sunbathe on the outfield.
That luxury had not been possible three days earlier in a rain-affected match against Yorkshire.
Opener Will Luxton’s superb 83 – supported down the order by George Hill (51) and Matthew Revis (36 not out) – led the way to 240 for six from an eventual 33 overs, reduced from 50 by two rain breaks. That included taking 62 off the final six overs, including 26 off the last bowled by leg-spinner Cameron Steel.
Surrey’s target was uprated to 248 by the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, Ryan Patel and Foakes making 40 apiece but two outstanding outfield catches by James Wharton underlining Yorkshire’s overall superiority.
A trip to Rugby School to play Warwickshire on Friday is followed by Sunday’s home match against Nottinghamshire at Guildford before heading to Kibworth for a clash with Leicestershire on Tuesday.
Metro Bank One Day Cup fixtures – Friday, August 2: Warwickshire (Rugby); Sunday, August 4: Nottinghamshire (Guildford); Tuesday, August 6: Leicestershire (Kibworth); Friday, August 9: Essex (Chelmsford, day/night); Sunday, August 11: Sussex (Hove).
By Richard Spiller