Relegation-threatened Yorkshire, who had won the toss, presented a formidable enough obstacle given they reached 517 for six declared, an innings which was stretched into the third day by Matthew Revis cracking an entertaining 110 not out from 134 balls against Surrey’s flagging attack. Finlay Bean (57), James Wharton (78), Will Luxton (71) and skipper Jonny Bairstow (72) had already put the hosts in a strong position. Dan Worrall (three for 94) and Indian left-arm spinner Sai Kishore, who took two for 119 in a marathon stint of 35 overs, bore much of the burden.