JOSH Dodd had another match to remember as he played a key role in Valley End’s derby drubbing of Camberley in the AJ Sports Surrey Championship last Saturday.
The previous weekend, the South African scored an unbeaten ton and took three wickets as Spencer were slammed in 1st XI Division One. And he followed up with a four-fer and a rapid half-century to hand Valley an eight-wicket success against their neighbours.
Dodd claimed 4-33 from ten overs as Camberley were shot out for 100 after being inserted.
Top scorer in the 30.2-over innings was opener Lauchie Johns (38). He and Vikram Singh (11) were the only men to reach double figures – and both were ousted by Charlie Dunnett (3-10 off six overs).
Jamie Stephens was also miserly, returning 2-9 in six overs.
Dodd carried his bat against Spencer, and he went close to repeating the feat when he faced the Camberley attack.
He was bowled by Elliott Green with only seven runs needed for victory, having cracked three sixes and half-a-dozen boundaries in a 38-ball 62.
Josh Chauhan scored 26 not out as Valley reached 106-2 in 14.2 overs, Tom Holden bagging the wicket of Josh Jayasingh (10).
Woking & Horsell were skittled for 98 and were overwhelmed by 147 runs when they met 1st XI Division Four leaders SinjunGrammarians at Brewery Road.
The Tooting outfit racked up 245-5 declared off 50 overs after being told to bat, number three Umair Riaz hitting 106 not out from 130 balls.
Opener Sohail Meo contributed 55 and put on 70 for the second wicket with Riaz.
Jonny Gurnery picked up 2-21 from eight overs for Woking & Horsell.
Rishi Shimpi also pocketed two wickets but was expensive, his 11 overs going for 78 runs.
The hosts were 25-1 in reply, Shehan Fernando – who has a ten-year first-class career in Sri Lanka under his belt – removed without scoring.
But they folded in 28.1 overs, Shimpi (38 not out) and Darryl Barnes (31) the only batters to offer much resistance.
Indeed there were six ducks on the card as Woking & Horsell were routed, Robin Mehta snapping up 4-13 from eight overs.
Tyrone Cunningham took five wickets as Byfleet bounced back from their humbling by leaders Sheen Park to see off hosts Battersea Ironsides in the Shepherd Neame Surrey County League 1st XI Premier.
The four-wicket success keeps the Parvis Road team in third place in the table.
The Londoners were put in and struggled to 103 all out off 37 overs, having been 68-2.
Openers Thomas Atherton (35) and Jake Roach (24) were the best of the batters, Cunningham grabbing 5-19 from 11 overs.
Riley Coutts weighed in with 3-21 off nine overs.
Byfleet then slipped from 30 without loss to 35-2 but made their way to 105-6 in 30.1 overs.
Opener Alfie Mickley led the way with 37 and wicketkeeper Jon San Jose chipped in with 21.
Most impressive Battersea bowler was Harvey Nash, who snared 3-29 off ten overs.
Chobham were beaten on the Duckworth-Lewis method when they entertained Merstham in the 1st XI Division One top-of-the-table battle.
The Redhill-area side got home with four wickets and one over remaining in a game affected heavily by rain, and moved 38 points clear of second-placed Chob.
The hosts decided to take first knock and closed on 190-8 from 45 overs, having been 66-1.
Captain Giles Henderson (32), Freddy Scott-Gall (29), Archie Henderson (26) and Oliver Gibson (22) were the chief run-getters.
Humayoon Nasir (3-29 off nine overs) and Ali Mohsin (2-34 in nine overs) were best with the ball for Merstham.
Chasing a revised target of 152 off 36 overs, the travellers reached 153-6 in 35 overs, despite crashing to 21-3.
Chob’s Cameron Birch snaffled 3-13 from seven overs but an undefeated 49 from number five Laurie Nicholson got Merstham past the post.
Ripley thumped bottom team Guildford City Youth Project by 55 runs in another rain-affected game.
Guests Ripley posted 223-6 in 44 overs after being put in, Will Jenner (55), Thomas Clover (51) and Shakeel Khan (45) the mainstays.
City’s Rohail Khan had 2-44 off nine overs.
Guildford were left chasing a revised target of 131 from 45 overs for victory.
But the end came with them 75-4 in 26.1 overs, Toby Zapp pocketing 2-19 off 7.1 overs.
Sarveshnagan Ravikumar top-scored for the home side with 24 not out.
Suresh Kaushan whacked an unbeaten 148 as Ottershaw hammered Hook & Southborough by 126 runs at Somerset Avenue in 1st XI Division Three.
Kaushan dominated the Otters’ innings as they clocked up 278-2 in 45 overs after being inserted.
Muhammad Anjam made 75 and crafted a 141-run stand for the second wicket with Kaushan.
Farhal Mughal added 39 not out.
David Milton’s 1-39 off nine overs was a reasonable return in the context of the innings.
Hook & Southborough were held to 152-7 off 45 overs in response, Hasan Raza and Raheel Khan impressing with the leather. Raza snared 3-32 in nine overs and Khan claimed 3-31 off seven.
Old Woking won for the first time since June 10 when they got the better of Headley Old Freemen’s by three wickets in Surrey Downs League Divsion One.
Luc Hutter (62), Nick Procter (61) and Craig Hancock (49) were the heavyweights for the Londoners, who were put in and produced a 40-over total of 241-9.
Old Woking’s Nick Dunn swooped for 5-41 from five overs.
The visitors replied with 244-7, winning off the final ball of their 40 overs.
As with Old Woking, five Headley bowlers got among the wickets. Rahul Sangha was the most successful with 2-55 from eight overs.
Worplesdon & Burpham had to be content with the better of a draw in a rain-hit match at Harting in I’Anson Cup Division Four – and it cost them the league leadership.
They were knocked off pole position by Frensham thirds, who overcame Dogmersfield seconds by three wickets.
Batting first, Worpleson & Burpham scored 203-7 in 43 overs, openers Tom Blaxland and Matthew Lambert in fine fettle.
Blaxland put together 93 and skipper Lambert made 51.
Harting’s Jake Hedicker pounced for 3-12 off three overs.
Mitchell Rogers took 2-15 in seven overs of the hosts’ reply – but time was called with Harting 38-4 from 31 overs, Graham Nutting (19) the only batter with much to offer.
Westfield Saints took a pounding in Village Cricket League Division Two last Sunday, going down by 80 runs at Peper Harow.
The hosts decided to bat and were sent back for 201 in 38.1 overs, Sohail Ahmad (47 not out), captain Steve Bradley (39) and Imran Choudhary (32) the pick of the batters.
The Saints had a pair of three-wicket men. Abdullah Inayat returned 3-39 off 8.1 overs and Vinay Murthy celebrated 3-32 from six overs.
In the reply, Arjun Gangadhara was the only Westfield batter to master the Peper Harow bowling.
He stroked 11 fours in his 57 off 55 deliveries.
The Saints, who found themselves 45-4, were largely undone by Brian Bunch (3-39 in eight overs), Khaqan Aziz-Dar (2-11 off seven overs) and Ahmad (2-34 from seven overs).