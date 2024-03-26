Surrey County Cricket Club director of cricket Alec Stewart is stepping down from his position at the end of 2024 after 11 years in the role.
The club have won three County Championship titles in that time.
“Without a doubt, this has been the toughest decision of my working career,” said Stewart.
“Since November 2013, I have given this job my total commitment and it has been an honour and a privilege to be a part of the greatest cricket club in the world. However, the job is not one you can just leave at the ground, as it demands 24/7 attention. As people may know, my wife has been battling cancer since 2013 and I want to give her, and my family, more of my time over the coming years than this job allows.
“I am incredibly proud of what has been achieved over the past 11 years, winning trophies as well as continuing to produce our own players through the talent pathway and providing players for England. Supporting young talent to develop into top-quality players is one of the most rewarding and enjoyable parts of the job.
“I will always be available to support the club in any way I can. From now until my last working day, I guarantee my commitment to the job and to the club will not diminish one bit and I am fully focused on helping the squad to achieve more success.”
Surrey chief executive Steve Elworthy added: “Alec has been one of the greatest servants this club has ever seen and leaves an extraordinary legacy. Alec’s professionalism, work ethic and commitment to the club has driven success in his playing days and even more so as director of cricket. The club is where it is today because of his passion and dedication. I fully respect and understand the decision Alec has made and wish him and his family the very best for the future.”
Surrey chairman Oli Slipper said: “Alec has been an outstanding leader over the past 11 years. He took over with the team in a difficult position and has built a club in his own image that is hard-working, dedicated and humble. The values and the philosophy that he has created are the foundation of the success that the team has seen.
“While he is stepping down from his role at the club, we do not want to lose his knowledge of the game and I have no doubt that his successor will always have a helpful voice to call upon if needed. I want to wish Alec the very best for the future and also place on record my thanks for what he has done for the club.”