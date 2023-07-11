TEEN climber Rhys Conlon achieved back-to-back podium finishes in consecutive weeks when he competed for Great Britain in the latest rounds of the Continental Youth Cup, earning his first international medals.
Horsell-based Conlon, 16, starred in the International Federation of Sport Climbing event at St Pierre en Faucigny in France, and followed up with another superb display the next week at Imst, Austria.
In France, he finished third in the Lead Youth A Male section.
And in Austria, he shone in the same category to secure another third place.
His father Greg Conlon told the News & Mail: “Rhys narrowly missed the top step in Imst on countback after the top three all gained the same height.
“These medals are his first international medals and are a great testament to his dedication, particularly during his GCSE exams period.
“He wants to pay tribute to his local community in Horsell, the Red Lion in Horsell and Woking FC, who have assisted in fundraising events over the past year. Rhys is supported by La Sportiva, Rock on Climbing and Kletterkalk.”
Rhys Conlon is on Instagram – search for @rhysconlon.