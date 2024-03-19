Kaspars then showed his race craft to muscle his way past and take third place into the bend, and he held this position through to the finish to clock a brilliant time of 51.46 seconds, with Ian just behind having recorded an indoor personal best of his own of 51.82 seconds. As Kaspars was racing as a guest because of his Latvian nationality, the two shared the third step of the podium and gained two bronzes for Woking.