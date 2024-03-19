Woking Athletics Club won a host of medals at the British Masters Indoor Championships.
In the M35 category Kaspars Kazemaks ran an incredibly fast 60m race to take silver with an indoor personal best of 8.47 seconds, giving former Olympian William Sharman a run for his money, finishing only one tenth of a second behind him.
Ian Horlock and Kaspars Kazemaks then fought it out alongside the best in Britain in both the 200m and the 400m. Kaspars got the upper hand with an indoor personal best in the 200m of 23.39 seconds to come fourth, while Ian clocked 24.11 seconds for a season’s best and sixth place.
The 400m was a much closer affair, with Ian and Kaspars absolutely neck and neck as the field broke from lanes at the end of lap one.
Kaspars then showed his race craft to muscle his way past and take third place into the bend, and he held this position through to the finish to clock a brilliant time of 51.46 seconds, with Ian just behind having recorded an indoor personal best of his own of 51.82 seconds. As Kaspars was racing as a guest because of his Latvian nationality, the two shared the third step of the podium and gained two bronzes for Woking.
In the M40 Dave Awde and Michael Omakobia represented Woking, also in the 200m and 400m, with Dave coming fourth in the 200m with a time of 24.27 seconds and Michael eighth with 25.23 seconds. In the 400m, Dave tracked Steven Tester from Tonbridge for the entire race, looking certain to slingshot past him on the home straight, but Steven dug deep and just held Dave off by the barest of margins, leaving Dave to take the silver medal in 53.00 seconds, with Michael just off the podium in fourth place with 56.31 seconds.
Meanwhile, there was victory in the Women 45 category, with the much decorated Eleanor Gatrell battling illness to take another gold for her collection in the shot put with a throw of 11.76m, while in the Men’s 55 Dave Hunt was back in action and straight into the medals with a shot of 9.30m.
And in the Women 60s Fiona Bishop took another much deserved gold for Woking with a win in the 3km walk in a time of 22 minutes 17.99 seconds.
There was success for the youngest members of the club from the very successful Woking Athletics Club Academy in the last Border League Cross Country at Reigate’s Priory Park.
In the under-nine boys’ race William Pearce continued his fine form from the previous two races, which he won, by completing a hat-trick of victories. This time he was involved in a very exciting sprint finish, winning by the finest of margins by beating the second athlete by just over a second. This meant William was the overall league winner, which was a fantastic achievement.
In the under-11 boys’ race Leo Mans finished off his cross country race campaign with his best run of the season to finish in sixth place out of 50 athletes, meaning he finished in the top ten in all four of the races during the season and finished eighth overall in the league, a great achievement as he has another year left in the age group.